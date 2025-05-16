Bank of America Corp DE Sells 136,187 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,179,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,370,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,761 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,386.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,151,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,739 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

