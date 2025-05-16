Bank of America Corp DE Sells 303,523 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 303,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,479,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $30,047,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,820,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,188,000 after purchasing an additional 358,756 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $84.61.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

