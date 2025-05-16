Bank of America Corp DE Sells 31,508 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Chemed worth $35,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,783,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,664,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total value of $866,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,319,148.22. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $565.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.22. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $623.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.