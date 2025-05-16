Bank of America Corp DE Sells 445,175 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.32% of JFrog worth $39,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,672 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,925.80. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,354,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,848 shares of company stock worth $7,746,477. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $43.17 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

