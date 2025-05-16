Bank of America Corp DE Sells 57,762 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.14% of ESCO Technologies worth $39,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $181.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $185.83.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

