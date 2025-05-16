Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,813 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $35,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 230.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.