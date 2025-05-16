Bank of America Corp DE Sells 75,330 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 961,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $39,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.91 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

