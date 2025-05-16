Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,219 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $38,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDU stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.