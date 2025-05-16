Bank of America Corp DE Sells 92,428 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 92,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of F5 worth $37,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,897,154,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $316,814,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in F5 by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,127,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Up 0.4%

F5 stock opened at $282.67 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.45 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average is $265.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $362,383.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $2,561,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

