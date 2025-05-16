Barclays PLC Buys 7,547 Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 301.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 123,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 91,643 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.35 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

