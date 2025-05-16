Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,215.50. This represents a 169.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $22.29 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

