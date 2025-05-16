Belmont Capital LLC Acquires 223,810 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 223,810 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 28.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $171,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

