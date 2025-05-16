BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95,128 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

