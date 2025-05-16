BMO Capital Markets Cuts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $5.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPAY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

RPAY stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $374.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.61. Repay has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Repay by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,168,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 125,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,212 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 255,667 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

