BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 26,669 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $58.71.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

