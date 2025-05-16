BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 70,493 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 2,816.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Life360 worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Life360 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Life360 by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $135,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,699.90. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,847.84. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,851. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ LIF opened at $58.57 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

