BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 1,243,901 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,243,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.67% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 50,527,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,795 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,838,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,437,000.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.27.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

