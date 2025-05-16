BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 193,954 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 193,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRGY. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205,657 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $170,905,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,362 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This trade represents a 8.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

