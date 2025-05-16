BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 52,434 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 924,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after acquiring an additional 137,716 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Core & Main by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,549,000 after acquiring an additional 233,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,442.40. The trade was a 71.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,698. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $52.69 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

