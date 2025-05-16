BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 4,865.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 750,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,984,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,509,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,947,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 384,267 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

IYZ stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.