BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of OneMain worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,544,000 after buying an additional 229,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OneMain by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,211,000 after buying an additional 248,151 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $51.34 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,998.25. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,808 shares of company stock worth $3,344,751. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.