BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 25,368 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Kize Capital LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,043,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 324,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 351.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $426.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $325.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,246.80. This represents a 13.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

