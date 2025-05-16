BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of Matterport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 325.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 346,434 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Matterport by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

