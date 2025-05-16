BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $244.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.47. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $249.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,720.14. This trade represents a 31.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group increased their target price on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.80.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

