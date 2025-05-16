BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.66 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of Belden worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Belden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Belden by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,577. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

