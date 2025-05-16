BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,957,000 after buying an additional 390,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after buying an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,912.64. This trade represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,815. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

