BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.88 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,108 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.