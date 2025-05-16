BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.97 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 676.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 84,776 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.57.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

