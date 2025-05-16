BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.02 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,438 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 84,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 84,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FR opened at $50.90 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

