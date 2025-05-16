BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.04 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Maximus were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 126,573 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 90,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

