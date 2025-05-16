BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Diageo were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Diageo by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $114.70 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $143.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

