BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 129.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.04.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

