BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.27 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after purchasing an additional 816,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,458,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

