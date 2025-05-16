BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 410.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 65,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.62 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.97 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.