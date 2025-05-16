BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,237,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after buying an additional 592,341 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,095,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,042,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $229.48 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.