BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Azenta were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of AZTA opened at $26.71 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

