BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.50% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 576,732 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $446.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 298.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

