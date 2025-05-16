BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $2.75 Million in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.20% of CompoSecure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Trading Up 2.3%

CMPO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $154,817.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,481,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,306,206.36. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,340 shares of company stock worth $430,701 in the last ninety days. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CompoSecure

About CompoSecure

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.