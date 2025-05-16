BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $3.03 Million in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Weatherford International Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,074.44. This represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

