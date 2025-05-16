BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 70,418 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 170.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 2.0%

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

