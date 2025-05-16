BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases New Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 89bio by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

89bio Stock Down 6.8%

ETNB stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Citigroup started coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

