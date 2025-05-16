BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 96,903 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,738,810.80. This represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $40.97 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.