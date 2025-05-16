BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 654.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,826 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 1.45% of Beyond worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beyond by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Beyond by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.