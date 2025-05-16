BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 347.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,944 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Capri were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Capri by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

