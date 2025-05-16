BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,531 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $729,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,263,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 985.25, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

