BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 217,493 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,756,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,409,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 101,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.14.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

