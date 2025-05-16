BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,285 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Diodes worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 789.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Diodes by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.