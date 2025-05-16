BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 26,069 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,069 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 58,919 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

