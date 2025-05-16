BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 42,258 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,258 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,765.22. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $158,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $20,484,994. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

