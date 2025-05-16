BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 49,873 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $11,140,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $9,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $6,290,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $4,128,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $4,117,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $574.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.24. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

